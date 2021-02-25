Danny Ainge Emphatically Says There’s No Celtics Locker Room Turmoil

NESN Logo Sign In

As things fall apart for the Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge wants to make one thing abundantly clear: Things are not spiraling in the locker room.

It is fair to wonder how things are behind the scenes for the Celtics. Pegged by many to make a deep playoff run this season, they’ve instead been a tire fire, currently sitting outside the playoff picture.

They’ve found some brutal ways to lose, from blowouts against bad teams to heartbreakers at the buzzer.

But when point blank asked Thursday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub if there was turmoil in the locker room, Ainge responded bluntly.

“No, definitely not,” he responded.

OK, then.

Obviously, it’s a good thing if the team remains unified, because once things fracture it would be tough to put back together.

So for now, we’ll take Ainge’s word for it that they’re just underperforming and not playing hard enough, and that it isn’t a matter of there being issues behind closed doors.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images