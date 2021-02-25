NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Ainge isn’t ready to call the current Boston Celtics season a total loss.

Of course, it would be silly if he was. But nonetheless, the Celtics are in an incredibly dicey spot right now. They’ve lost three straight games, and have delivered some outright embarrassing showings — including Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics president of basketball operations did a hit Thursday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub, and while he expressed some optimism, he knows some things have to change.

“This long of a stretch is tough,” Ainge said, via Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith. “But I’m still a believer that our team can make a run. …

“I think that we have good players. I wish things were going better. I believe in our guys. But I wish they were playing better. And I wish they were playing harder.”

This is in line with the organization’s messaging as a whole — from owner Wyc Grousbeck, to head coach Brad Stevens and even the players.

While it’s obviously a good thing that they’re all consistent in their beliefs, that alone won’t change the fact that the Celtics are a woeful, underperforming team right now.

Their next chance to get back on track will be Friday against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden.

