Danny Ainge Not Blaming Brad Stevens For Celtics’ Struggles

The Boston Celtics are struggling. That’s no secret.

But, who’s to blame? Kemba Walker? Danny Ainge? Brad Stevens? All of the above?

Ainge, for one, isn’t blaming his head coach. In fact, he doesn’t think Boston’s recent rough patch has anything to do with it.

The C’s president of basketball operations recently spoke with The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy, and opened up about the Celtics losing 10 of their last 15 games.

“I don’t think this has anything to do with coaching,” Ainge said.

“There are things I could have done better, but I’m not going to mention names. I’ll take this responsibility,” he added. “This is a team that was put together by me, and we’re not playing with enough consistency and urgency, and it’s my job to look to see what we can do to improve the team, but that’s always much harder than improving from within.”

What will be done to improve the team? Well, that remains to be seen. But it’s worth wondering just what Ainge has up his sleeve with the trade deadline looming.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images