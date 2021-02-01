Ex-Giant Reminds Tom Brady About One Of QB’s Worst ‘Football Memories’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was riding high until a former foe showed up in his video news conference Monday during Super Bowl LV media day.

Ex-New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora softened up the QB by beginning his question “coming clean” about his stance on Brady’s success.

“I gotta be completely honest with you,” Umenyiora said Monday. “I was one of the people who said, ‘You know, some of this guy’s success has been down to being in New England and being with Coach Bill Belichick,’ but you have absolutely obliterated that narrative. I’m so happy to see you and happy to see what you’ve done down there in Tampa. Let me just get that out of the way first.”

Brady said he was happy he wasn’t playing against Umenyiora, whose Giants beat the QB’s Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, instead of the Kansas City Chiefs this week in the Super Bowl.

Umenyiora went on to ask Brady about facing off against Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who was also the Giants’ DC in that Patriots Super Bowl XLII loss.

“That 2007 game was one of my least favorite football memories, just so you know,” Brady said. “Probably because I had a lot of you on top of me with grass stains on my back — you and (Michael Strahan) and Justin (Tuck). You guys had a great defense and you guys were an incredible opponent that day. You guys deserved to win.”

The Patriots were 18-0 heading into Super Bowl XLII before losing 17-14 to the Giants.

Brady did go on to answer Umenyiora’s question, which really seemed to serve as a reminder of the existence of Super Bowl XLII.

“I think Spags runs a great scheme and I think he really caters to the strengths of his players and I think his scheme has evolved,” Brady said. “… I have played him several times over the last, I don’t know, 13-14 years. I think he is a tremendous coach and everyone seems to love to play for him. It’s a tough game, so I know he is going to have those guys ready to go. They will be prepared.

“They have a lot of great players on that defense. A lot of veterans, a lot of guys who really understand football. Obviously, the moment is not too big for those guys. They were on the biggest stage last year and they played a great game and beat the Niners in last year’s Super Bowl. It’s going to be pretty tough and we’ll be up to the challenge. It is going to be a great game and I look forward to it.”

Just to make everything come full circle, Spagnuolo joined the Chiefs in 2019 after Kansas City relieved Bob Sutton of his duties as defensive coordinator following Brady and the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime AFC Championship Game win over KC.

Brady wasn’t able to beat the Giants, but he has won six of his nine Super Bowl appearances. He’ll try to make that 7-of-10 Sunday against the Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images