The Patriots having a glaring need at quarterback heading into the NFL offseason.

ESPN believes New England will fill the void with an old friend.

The network recently tasked its beat writers with casting a bold prediction for the respective team they cover. For the Patriots, Mike Reiss opted for the signal-caller route, predicting Jimmy Garoppolo will return to Foxboro.

“This banks on the 49ers being willing to part with Garoppolo, a combination of his $25 million salary and injury history leading them to consider potential upgrades in an offseason when the QB shuffle across the NFL could be intriguing,” Reiss wrote. “If they do, it makes sense to think the Patriots would be at the front of the line to bring Garoppolo, who was the original succession plan to Tom Brady, back to New England.”

Pursuing Garoppolo would make plenty of sense for the Patriots. New England doesn’t make its first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft until No. 15, which probably puts Bill Belichick and Co. out of reach to find their next franchise quarterback. In turn, the Patriots might be better served to target a veteran QB, and Garoppolo is among the most appealing options expected to be available this offseason.

There are concerns hovering over Jimmy G, however. “Injury-prone” now is a fair label for the 29-year-old, who also has some physical limitations. But with three-plus seasons in New England under his belt, Garoppolo’s institutional knowledge of the Patriots organization very well could be a major selling point for Belichick. He’s also led a team to a Super Bowl.

Some other dominos might have to fall first before the Patriots can actually be in a position to make a run at Garoppolo. But if the opportunity ultimately presents itself, New England undoubtedly should do its due diligence.

