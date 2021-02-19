How Tacko Fall Fared In All-Star Voting (Yes, He Got Votes)

NESN Logo Sign In

Last season, Tacko Fall popped up on some NBA All-Star ballots.

This year, as he plays a little bit more, the Boston Celtics big man once again showed up on a number of ballots.

The NBA announced the starters for the annual event, and the vote totals for everyone were released shortly thereafter.

Fall finished 22nd among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, ahead of guys like John Collins, Rui Hachimura and DeAndre Jordan.

The 7-foot-5 center received three player votes to start, 106,303 fan votes and zero media votes. Not too bad for a guy who has appeared in just six games this season.