Where Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Rank Among Top MLB Tandems

The left side of the Boston Red Sox infield is one of the best one-two punches in Major League Baseball.

MLB.com on Tuesday ranked Boston’s Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers as MLB’s No. 8 tandem ahead of the 2021 season. MLB.com projects Devers to and Boagerts to produce 4.3 and 4.2 WARs, respectively, and their combined 8.5 WAR puts them near the end of projected duos.

“Yet another supreme setup at shortstop/third base,” Anthony Castrovince wrote. “Not a lot has gone right for the Red Sox since their 2018 World Series title, but Bogaerts (.307/.379/.542 slash in 2019-20) and Devers (.298/.348/.536) have ensured that even a (Mookie) Betts-less lineup remains compelling.”

Bogaerts is regarded as one of the best shortstops, and most expect him to continue producing All-Star-caliber seasons for the foreseeable future. Devers established himself as one of MLB’s brightest young stars in 2019, but an ankle injury hampered him last season. With his ankle now back at “100 percent,” according to his agent, Devers might outperform the lofty expectations MLB.com and others have for him in 2021.

MLB.com ranked the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon as the top duo with a combined 12.4 WAR.

