There’s a new signal caller in Indianapolis, but it almost was someone else.

The Colts on Thursday reportedly landed Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles, ending the quarterback’s five-season stint in Philadelphia.

But apparently, Wentz wasn’t the only QB Indy explored this offseason.

According to The Indianapolis Star’s Jim Ayello, the Colts looked into Derek Carr’s availability. The Las Vegas Raiders told Indy he was “not available” (and pretty firmly, per the report).

Interesting.