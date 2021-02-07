NFL Rumors: Panthers Made This Generous Trade Offer For Matthew Stafford

NESN Logo Sign In

The Panthers clearly are serious about finding a new quarterback.

Carolina reportedly was aggressive in its pursuit of a Matthew Stafford trade, despite the quarterback’s disinterest in playing for Panthers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday offered new details on the generous trade offer the Panthers presented to the Detroit Lions, who wound up dealing Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Take a look:

When trade talks began between the Rams and Lions, the first player Detroit requested in a trade for QB Matthew Stafford was DT Aaron Donald, per sources. Rams told Lions, that's not happening, before the two sides later figured out the eventual compensation package. https://t.co/blGUo3f47y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

That certainly is a strong package, but the Rams’ offer was better.

So, where do the Panthers go from here? Of course, they could select a quarterback with the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but there should be plenty of options on both the trade and free agent markets.

