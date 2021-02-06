NHL Reschedules Four Bruins Games Due To Sabres’ Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins now know what their revamped schedule is going to look like.

After getting Saturday and Monday’s games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Buffalo Sabres, the B’s games have had four games rescheduled by the NHL.

You can see the changes in the tweet below.

The Bruins just had four games rescheduled.



— Feb. 6 vs. Sabres is now March 27

— Feb. 8 vs. Sabres is now April 13

— March 27 vs. Islanders is now March 23

–April 13 vs. Islanders is now April 14 — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) February 6, 2021

The Bruins play just a small role in the scheduled changes, as the league ended up having to shift around a bunch of games — including 12 total for Buffalo — in order to accomodate the current shutdowns.

It obviously was never going to be easy playing a full NHL season in a pandemic without a bubble, so this is just the metaphorical cost of doing business.

