NHL Reschedules Four Bruins Games Due To Sabres’ Outbreak

The Boston Bruins now know what their revamped schedule is going to look like.
After getting Saturday and Monday’s games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Buffalo Sabres, the B’s games have had four games rescheduled by the NHL.
You can see the changes in the tweet below.
The Bruins play just a small role in the scheduled changes, as the league ended up having to shift around a bunch of games — including 12 total for Buffalo — in order to accomodate the current shutdowns.
It obviously was never going to be easy playing a full NHL season in a pandemic without a bubble, so this is just the metaphorical cost of doing business.