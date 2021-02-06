Though not everyone is nearing a return to game action, a handful of Boston Bruins dealing with injuries are progressing nicely.
Following the B’s comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk should be good to go when Boston next plays Wednesday.
But those two aren’t the only ones sidelined.
Ondrej Kase has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury in the second game of the season. Jack Studnicka, meanwhile, hasn’t played since last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury.
Cassidy on Saturday morning offered updates on both.
“(Kase’s) not on the ice. I don’t know what he’s done, I think he’s been on the bike, but he’s not on the ice yet,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “This morning Jack’s out (on the ice), Jake and Grizz will be skating. …
“I would suspect Grzelcyk and DeBrusk will be with the main group Monday, (Studnicka) because he’s on the ice becomes a possibility, Kase because he hasn’t been on the ice yet would be a longshot to join our group that quickly.”
At 8-1-2, the Bruins obviously have been fine, and it’s all the more impressive they’ve been doing it with at least one top-six winger missing every game this season. That’s allowed them to be patient, but it sounds like reinforcements are approaching rapidly.