Though not everyone is nearing a return to game action, a handful of Boston Bruins dealing with injuries are progressing nicely.

Following the B’s comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk should be good to go when Boston next plays Wednesday.

But those two aren’t the only ones sidelined.

Ondrej Kase has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury in the second game of the season. Jack Studnicka, meanwhile, hasn’t played since last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury.

Cassidy on Saturday morning offered updates on both.