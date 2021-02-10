Scotty Miller Committed Major Party Foul During Bucs Parade

Miller now is in debt to Chris Godwin

by

Chris Godwin surely planned to use his phone early and often during Wednesday’s Bucs parade.

Scotty Miller had other plans.

At one point during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade, Miller apparently dropped Godwin’s cell phone into the Gulf of Mexico. Godwin outed Miller while appearing on Mike Evans’s Instagram live session.

Take a look:

Not good, Scotty!

Ultimately, the Bucs parade looked like a great time for all involved, especially (and predictably) Rob Gronkowski. The event even saw Tom Brady drive around in his own multimillion-dollar boat.

More NFL:

Michael Irvin Reveals Tom Brady-Tyrann Mathieu Details After Hearing Super Bowl Audio

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related