Scotty Miller Committed Major Party Foul During Bucs Parade

Chris Godwin surely planned to use his phone early and often during Wednesday’s Bucs parade.
Scotty Miller had other plans.
At one point during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade, Miller apparently dropped Godwin’s cell phone into the Gulf of Mexico. Godwin outed Miller while appearing on Mike Evans’s Instagram live session.
Take a look:
Not good, Scotty!
Ultimately, the Bucs parade looked like a great time for all involved, especially (and predictably) Rob Gronkowski. The event even saw Tom Brady drive around in his own multimillion-dollar boat.