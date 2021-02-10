Scotty Miller Committed Major Party Foul During Bucs Parade

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Godwin surely planned to use his phone early and often during Wednesday’s Bucs parade.

Scotty Miller had other plans.

At one point during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade, Miller apparently dropped Godwin’s cell phone into the Gulf of Mexico. Godwin outed Miller while appearing on Mike Evans’s Instagram live session.

Per @Sara_Walsh, who is covering the #Bucs boat parade for us, Scotty Miller dropped Chris Godwin’s phone in the water. Welp. At least Miller caught the one that mattered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Scotty Miller dropped Chris Godwin’s phone in the water during the #Bucs Super Bowl parade.



"Hey, @Verizon … I need a new phone!!" 😂



(🎥 @overtime)pic.twitter.com/Wu2rz9Ql0D — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021

Ultimately, the Bucs parade looked like a great time for all involved, especially (and predictably) Rob Gronkowski. The event even saw Tom Brady drive around in his own multimillion-dollar boat.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images