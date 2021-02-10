Watch Tom Brady Pull Up To Bucs Super Bowl Parade In His Luxury Boat

What a power move

by

There’s arriving in style, and then there’s what Tom Brady did Wednesday afternoon.

The superstar quarterback showed up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade in his multimillion-dollar luxury boat. Brady bought the vessel in early December, a purchase he has faced significant criticism over.

WTVT-TV’s Kevin O’Donnell shared video of Brady pulling up to the Bucs parade, which will take place on water.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s a power move.

In other Brady-related news, fans this week were given some clarity on his infamous Super Bowl altercation with Tyrann Mathieu.

More NFL:

Michael Irvin Reveals Tom Brady-Tyrann Mathieu Details After Hearing Super Bowl Audio

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related