Watch Tom Brady Pull Up To Bucs Super Bowl Parade In His Luxury Boat

There’s arriving in style, and then there’s what Tom Brady did Wednesday afternoon.

The superstar quarterback showed up to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade in his multimillion-dollar luxury boat. Brady bought the vessel in early December, a purchase he has faced significant criticism over.

WTVT-TV’s Kevin O’Donnell shared video of Brady pulling up to the Bucs parade, which will take place on water.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

In other Brady-related news, fans this week were given some clarity on his infamous Super Bowl altercation with Tyrann Mathieu.

