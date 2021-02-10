Tom Brady Explains How Bucs’ Super Bowl Parade Compares To Patriots’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady took part in his seventh Super Bowl parade Wednesday.

This one felt a bit different.

After each of Brady’s first six championships, the New England Patriots celebrated by rolling duck boats through the streets of Boston, often (but not always) in frigid February weather.

The 43-year-old quarterback’s first Super Bowl celebration as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was held on the water, with temperatures hovering in the low 80s as a parade of boats cruised down the Tampa Riverwalk.

Brady, who rode his own $2 million boat in the Bucs’ flotilla, soaked up the Tampa sun as he addressed a group of local reporters.

“There were duck boats before (in Boston), but it was freezing cold,” Brady said in a video shared on the Buccaneers’ official Twitter account. “It was nothing like this. 80 degrees. … This is perfect.”

"Is anyone working today? No way." 😂 pic.twitter.com/4vm6CAaomo — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

Brady threw three touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, earning Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his career.

“This is amazing,” he told reporters. “I’m loving it. I’m so happy for our team, everybody getting to experience this. This is a very cool day.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images