Shannon Sharpe Has Issue With Tom Brady’s Apology To Tyrann Mathieu

For Shannon Sharpe, it isn’t that Tom Brady apologized to Tyrann Mathieu that is a problem, it’s the way he did it — or something.

Brady reportedly reached out to the Chiefs safety after the two clashed during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City. Mathieu after the game accused Brady of saying something he wouldn’t “repeat,” but offered no specifics.

During Tuesday morning’s “Undisputed” episode, Sharpe, ever-critical of Brady, offered his thoughts on the controversy.

“This apology was as scripted as everything else in Tom Brady’s life,” Sharpe said. “The reason why I know it was scripted is because, I’m trying to figure out what you said — no one knows what you said. Only (Brady) and (Mathieu) know what was said. But somehow, the apology got out and was read verbatim. What was said? … I’m a firm believer that if you say something publicly, you should apologize for it. … If it’s something in private that you’ve done, you should apologize to that person in private.

” … I don’t have a problem with him apologizing. I have a problem with it becoming public. … I know it didn’t come from (Mathieu’s) side.”

We get what Sharpe is saying, but he nevertheless is tough to follow.

Assuming neither Brady nor Mathieu offer details of their Super Bowl dustup, all we now can do is hope mic’d-up footage from Sunday’s game offers insight into the lingering mystery.

