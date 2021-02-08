Rob Gronkowski Shares Instagram After Winning Fourth Career Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Super Bowl champions … again.

Gronkowski briefly walked away from the NFL after the 2018 NFL season, which concluded with the star quarterback-tight end duo leading the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Gronk’s first campaign after his short-lived retirement ended on a similar note, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers flattened the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Not long after the Bucs claimed their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, Gronk took to Instagram to celebrate the title.

Gronkowski saved his best performance of the season for last. The future Hall of Famer paced Tampa Bay in both catches (six) and receiving yards (67) while adding a pair of touchdowns.

It certainly was a memorable ride to a championship for Gronk, Brady and Co., one the tight end believes ranks among the greatest accomplishments in sports history.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images