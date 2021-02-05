NHL Odds: Bruins Offer Value Vs. Flyers Even After ‘Killing’ Sportsbooks To Start Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins lately have been magicians in the third period.

Boston equalized Wednesday night’s game in Philadelphia with 15 seconds left in regulation, then beat the Flyers 4-3 in overtime. The B’s lit the lamp four times in the third on Monday night to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3, one game after they scored in the final minute last Saturday to force overtime against the Caps.

“They’ve been killing us,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “We really needed the Flyers the other night, too. It was looking really good for the house when Philly went up 3-1. But Boston has so much firepower and they keep coming at you. (David) Pastrnak just takes them to another level on offense. They’re a very dangerous team.”

Dangerous is the perfect word to describe Pastrnak in his first three games of the season. He’s playing with a purpose and absolutely buzzing around the net. Pasta already has 19 shots on net and five goals, including a hat trick against the Flyers two nights ago.

Goalie Tuukka Rask has dominated Philadelphia (17-4-2) over his career. Rask has saved 93 percent of all shots for an incredible 2.07 GAA. All signs point to Rask finishing up the four-game road trip between the pipes. He’ll get plenty of rest afterward since the B’s next two games against Buffalo were postponed due to two players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

With reigning Selke Trophy winner Sean Couturier still out of the lineup, the Flyers aren’t nearly as strong up the middle on defense. Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said that Couturier could return to the fold next week. That’s good news for the B’s centermen.

Let’s roll with the Bruins (-130) on the moneyline. Just win, baby. That’s a pretty cheap price because of how strong the Flyers’ record is. I’m feeling good about Boston finishing the trip strong with a dub.

Bruins ML (-130)

RECORD: (16-9-1, +6.0)

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images