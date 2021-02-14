This Report Suggests Tom Brady Knee Injury Is Significant

NESN Logo Sign In

Shortly after after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory parade, head coach Bruce Arians revealed that Tom Brady has a knee injury that requires minor offseason surgery — a “clean up,” as he called it.

Well, Brady’s injury might be worse than many realize.

Boston Globe Ben Volin on Thursday offered additional context, in doing so implying that Brady’s injury is relatively significant and needs “more” that just a little clean-up. “When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” a source told Volin.

Here’s his report:

Re: Brady's injured left knee, a source told me that he needs more than just a little clean-up. "When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater." pic.twitter.com/ri6wm3hXAF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 11, 2021

So, what could Brady’s knee injury actually be? Your guess is as good as ours. Furthermore, despite Volin’s tease, it would be a surprise if we ever learn the complete story anytime soon. Far more likely is down-the-road story that reveals details, similar to what we got last August, when author Jeff Benedict offered new information on Brady’s famous hand injury.

Regardless, if Brady’s injury truly is significant, then it’s worth wondering how he’ll respond to the offseason procedure. The Bucs quarterback obviously is in fantastic shape but, at 43 years old, he likely doesn’t heal as well as he did in his younger years. That said, it’s not as if Brady needs much mobility to be an effective NFL quarterback.

Furthermore, Brady looked anything but hampered in Super Bowl LV. The future Hall of Famer completed 21 of 39 passes for 201 yards to go along with three passing touchdowns. His effort earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images