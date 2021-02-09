This Rob Parker Take On Tom Brady, Buccaneers Aged Horribly After Super Bowl Win

NESN Logo Sign In

No one ever forgets what you say, especially if it turns out to be horribly wrong.

Such was the case for Rob Parker, who made a bold prediction that Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be a “disaster.”

Well… we all know what happened next.

Brady and Bucs defeated Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers en route to beating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

So, yeah, it really was anything but a disaster. But that won’t stop us from visiting this God-awful take Parker had.

Here it is:

“I think Tom Brady has made a huge mistake,” the “Undisputed” host said. “It will be Michael Jordan ending with the Wizards. Tampa Bay will wind up being a disaster. Right now, the way it stands, they do not make the playoffs in Tom Brady’s first year down there.”

Oh, yikes.

Hey, we all have bad takes from time to time, right?

Better luck next time, Rob.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images