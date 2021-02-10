Rob Gronkowski Had One Complaint About Bucs’ Super Bowl LV Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Perfect way to cap the season, right? Almost.

Although Gronkowski thrived between the lines, serving as a trusted target for quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers tight end had one minor complaint about Tampa Bay’s postgame celebration.

It revolved around the spread, which apparently paled in comparison to the burrito Gronk enjoyed after the Bucs defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

“I wish I had a burrito because I was really hungry,” Gronkowski said Tuesday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” “The celebration in the locker room went for a while, and then I had to stay, actually, for a little extra with a couple of things I had to do, and I was starving in the locker room by the end of it. It was like two hours after the game, and there was no food left. I was disappointed.

“If I had a burrito, I would have smashed that thing like no other. I would have put extra queso, extra quac, extra sour cream, whatever it was. But instead, I had to settle with like a protein shake in the refrigerator, like pre-made. That’s not the postgame meal I want after the Super Bowl win, man. I want a huge burrito, a burger, something like that. Yesterday, today, I have been splurging all day. I just had a burger, tater tots, sweet potato fries. You name it, I’ve been eating it for the last two days.”

Not exactly the TB12 diet, but Gronkowski deserves to woof down whatever he wants after catching six passes for 62 yards en route to winning his fourth Super Bowl title.

Amazingly, Gronkowski saved his best catch for Wednesday’s championship boat parade.

Although we’re just glad the Bucs finally let him near the Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images