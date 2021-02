When it comes to Super Bowl appetizers, you can’t beat the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Before the Big Game, the best golfers in the world are squaring off in one of the most entertaining events on the PGA Tour.

Here’s how to watch the fourth round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on TV and live stream.

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.), NBC (3-6 p.m.)

Live stream: FuboTV | Golf Channel | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports Image