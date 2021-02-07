Richard Seymour Tweets Simple Message After Left Out Of Hall Of Fame

NESN Logo Sign In

The third time wasn’t the charm for Richard Seymour.

The former New England Patriots defensive lineman was not among the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, which was revealed at the NFL Honors award show.

Seymour was named a Hall of Fame finalist for the third time last month.

Seymour, as Patriots fans will recall, was a chess piece on a defense which claimed three Super Bowls during his time in New England (2001-2008). Seymour, the organization’s first-round pick in 2001, went on to become a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and was named to the Hall of Fame’s 2000s All-Decade Team.

The 41-year-old Seymour took to Twitter to post a simple message after what was undoubtedly a disappointing night.