The Bruins and third period are a deadly combination.

Boston has a few late comebacks under its belt, and appeared to be going down that same path Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

First it was Brad Marchand who punched in a loose puck by Brian Elliott to make it 1-1.

Then just 27 seconds later, Sean Kuraly got in on the fun with the go-ahead goal.