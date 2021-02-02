Watch Brandon Carlo’s Third-Period Goal As Bruins Complete Comeback Vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins mounted another comeback against the Washington Capitals, and this time completed it.
And Boston has Brandon Carlo, Craig Smith, along with an empty-netter from Brad Marchand, to thank for it.
The Bruins scored five unanswered goals, four of which came in the third period, as Boston earned a 5-3 win over the Capitals.
Carlo scored what proved to be the game-winner at 17:23 of the third period. It gave the Bruins their first lead of the game and was assisted by Chris Wagner and Sean Kuraly.
Check it out:
That tally came after Smith tied it up at 3-all. He unleashed a one-timer at 13:07, which was assisted by Jeremy Lauzon, who carried the puck deep in the zone and unleashed a beautiful cross-ice pass.
Marchand added the empty netter for good measure, giving the B’s a 5-3 lead at 18:34.