Watch Patrice Bergeron Pot Bruins’ Game-Winning Goal In OT Vs. Flyers

Well, that didn’t take long.

The Boston Bruins nearly walked away from Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers without a single point. Instead, they got two.

After tying things up with just 15 left in the game on David Pastrnak’s third goal of the game, the B’s came out hot to start overtime. And they finished the game just like they started — fast.

It’s all thanks to this slick goal by Patrice Bergeron, who flicked one past Carter Hart just 31 seconds into extra time. Check it out, via the team:

What a win.

