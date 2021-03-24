NBA Insider Has Celtics Interested In Buyout Candidate Andre Drummond

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics seem to be kicking the tires on Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, but not in regards to a trade.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, while appearing on ESPN’s “Woj and Lowe” Trade Deadline Special on Wednesday, reported the Celtics were a “team to watch” for the 27-year-old big man if (or more likely when) he is bought out by Cleveland.

Drummond, who is in the final year of his deal, is expected to be bought out if the Cavaliers can’t move him before Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA Trade Deadline. He is owed a base salary of just shy of $29 million this season meaning it’s rather unlikely that teams will be enticed to trade for the former first-rounder when they could just sign him as a free agent.

It would save a team, like the Celtics, from having to spend much financially, as well as in terms of assets they’d have to give up.

Boston, of course, has Daniel Theis, Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson under contract for the remainder of this season. It could mean the 6-foot-11, 280-pound Drummond, who hasn’t played since Feb. 12, results in a trade of Thompson.

Wojnarowski included the Dallas Mavericks among teams interested in Drummond as a buyout candidate, too. Other reports have indicated the Lakers are among the mix, too.

On another note, Wojnarowski, while addressing the NBA Trade Deadline, noted the Celtics were “very serious” in a deal which lands Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images