Watch Franchy Cordero Destroy First Homer In Red Sox Uniform

Franchy Cordero is on the board.

Cordero on Sunday went back-to-back with Kike Hernandez for his first home run in a Boston Red Sox uniform. Both solo shots happened in the first inning of Boston’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins.

Here’s Hernandez’s home run, which was his second of the spring:

Kiké starts us off with a BANG. pic.twitter.com/g4lOYuuWTf — NESN (@NESN) March 28, 2021

And here’s Cordero’s:

Cordero, acquired in the offseason Andrew Benintendi trade, missed the start of spring training after entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Consequently, Red Sox manager Alex Cora doubted the 26-year-old’s ability to be ready in time for spring training.

But Cordero has looked great since making his spring debut, and Cora on Sunday indicated the uber-talented outfielder indeed could be in left field on Opening Day.

Cordero’s home run Sunday gave him a .417 batting average in 12 spring training at-bats. A talented-but-raw athletic freak, Cordero should be given every opportunity to have an everyday role in Boston’s unproven, though promising, outfield.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images