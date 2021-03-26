Cardinals Cleverly Troll Rival Seahawks With Malcolm Butler Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

The arena in which Malcolm Butler made one of the best plays in NFL history now will be the veteran cornerback’s home field.

Butler earlier this week joined the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year, free-agent deal. The seven-year pro, of course, etched his name into football lore at State Farm Stadium — previously University of Phoenix Stadium — where he lifted the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks with a game-sealing interception.

Upon Butler joining Arizona, the Cards were quick to resurface a clip of his memorable pick as a troll effort directed at the NFC West rival Seahawks.

As if he wasn’t already one of our favorites… 😏 pic.twitter.com/algD98tqxW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 25, 2021

The Seahawks didn’t take the jab quietly, instead clapping back by pointing out the Cardinals still are without a Super Bowl win in the history of their franchise.

Well, we hope y'all enjoy that Super Bowl ring in the building. 🙃 https://t.co/3BwnX9nnHw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 25, 2021

Butler now will play in two games in which he will try to rack up more interceptions against Russell Wilson. That is unless Seattle pulls off a stunner and trades its star quarterback before the start of the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images