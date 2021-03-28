Celtics Injury Report: Newcomer Evan Fournier Questionable Vs. Pelicans

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans may get their first look at Evan Fournier on Monday night as the New Orleans Pelicans travel to TD Garden.

Fournier has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s contest.

The recently-acquired Fournier had been ruled out of both Friday’s win against the Milwaukee Bucks and Saturday’s win in Oklahoma City due to health and safety protocols. He was traded to Boston ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday.

Romeo Langford and Tristan Thompson remain out due to health and safety protocols. Semi Ojeleye will miss Monday’s game due to his left side strain.

Head coach Brad Stevens offered an update on Ojeleye, who was injured in last Wednesday’s game against the Bucks. Stevens expects the Celtics to be without Ojeleye for at least 10 days.

The Celtics will play seven consecutive games at TD Garden, and players like Jayson Tatum are excited to return home.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images