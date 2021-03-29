Celtics’ Romeo Langford ‘Will Be Active Soon’ To Make Season Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Romeo Langford has yet to make his 2020-21 season debut for the Boston Celtics, but that soon could change.

Langford underwent wrist surgery that kept him out of the first few months for Boston, but he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That pushed back his return date, and we haven’t heard too much since.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was hopeful Langford would return this week, and that still could be a possibility, but it’s unclear just yet.

Prior to the Celtics’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans — the first in front of C’s fans this season — head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on Langford, noting he’s been cleared to resume training by a cardiac specialist and “will be active soon.”

Stevens also added that Langford won’t play in “long stints” when he does return.

Langford was seen on the court prior to tip-off.

Romeo Langford sighting 👀 pic.twitter.com/iZzBnBg4q4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 29, 2021

Boston looks to make it three straight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images