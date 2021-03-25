NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have a few intriguing young players to dangle in trade conversations ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, including Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford.

Thus, the onus is on other NBA teams, in dealing with the C’s, to determine which of those prospects they believe has the brightest future.

Well, sources told NBA insider Keith Smith that Nesmith is drawing a good deal more interest on the trade market than Langford.

“That tracks,” a team not talking trade with Boston told Smith. “Langford is such an unknown. That goes back to the draft. Nothing has changed since then.”

Nesmith, a Vanderbilt product, was the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old forward, known for his shooting prowess, has appeared in 22 games in his rookie season, averaging 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest.