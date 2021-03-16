Dez Bryant really, really loves what the New England Patriots have been up to.
And it’s to the point that one can’t help but wonder: Is he trying to get the Pats’ attention?
As you’re likely well aware, the Patriots went nuts on the first day of the legal tampering period, reportedly adding a handful of notable players following a disappointing 2020 season. Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Mills, Henry Anderson and Davon Godcheaux all agreed to deals with Bill Belichick’s club.
And come Monday evening, the free agent wideout was making clear how big a fan he was of what the Patriots were up to.
So, is this a sign of him trying to get the Patriots to pursue him? Maybe. Maybe not.
Bryant long has been one of those guys that’s seemed like he would end up with the Patriots one day. By no means is he the receiver he was with the Dallas Cowboys, and he played just six games last season with the Baltimore Ravens after missing the entirety of the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.
But the Patriots likely will continue to add at wide receiver, and Bryant could be a high-ish ceiling player that would not cost much and could easily be cut during training camp.
Never say never.