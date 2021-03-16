NESN Logo Sign In

Dez Bryant really, really loves what the New England Patriots have been up to.

And it’s to the point that one can’t help but wonder: Is he trying to get the Pats’ attention?

As you’re likely well aware, the Patriots went nuts on the first day of the legal tampering period, reportedly adding a handful of notable players following a disappointing 2020 season. Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Mills, Henry Anderson and Davon Godcheaux all agreed to deals with Bill Belichick’s club.

And come Monday evening, the free agent wideout was making clear how big a fan he was of what the Patriots were up to.

Bill Belichick I see what you are doing…

They tried to put a dent in his armor and he don’t like that 😂 .. he not playing!!… patriots making moves like this before the draft.. crazy!!…..way more quality of players on 1 team since the Belichick Brady era. I believe it lol — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2021

They got the Right 1! trust that….my favorite game watching Cam Newton was against Seattle the best I ever seen him during his career.. he’s playing with a totally different team.. I’m excited to see julian edelman with great wideouts on each side this year https://t.co/GKilojUXOe — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2021

They don’t need too..they don’t based their draft picks off what a fan think the team needs…they have a system that works for them https://t.co/HPuJ35dR14 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2021

If you are a pats fan.. you are extremely ungrateful… how many Super Bowls does the patriots own since the 2000s? https://t.co/UFxq7LEFfv — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 15, 2021

Btw I want to go on record saying I compare this Cam Newton team to the Carolina panther team he took to the super bowl….a team full of super star play ability with a chip on their shoulder on 1 team…. they have a chance — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 16, 2021

So, is this a sign of him trying to get the Patriots to pursue him? Maybe. Maybe not.

Bryant long has been one of those guys that’s seemed like he would end up with the Patriots one day. By no means is he the receiver he was with the Dallas Cowboys, and he played just six games last season with the Baltimore Ravens after missing the entirety of the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

But the Patriots likely will continue to add at wide receiver, and Bryant could be a high-ish ceiling player that would not cost much and could easily be cut during training camp.

Never say never.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images