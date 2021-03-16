NESN Logo Sign In

From the moment it was reported the Miami Dolphins were cutting ties with Kyle Van Noy, everyone thought he would be returning to the New England Patriots.

And while Patriots fans generally can get carried away with assuming a player is going to return or sign with New England, there might actually be some credence to the Van Noy theories.

Van Noy had, without question, the best years of his career in Foxboro, and it was apparent how much he liked playing for the Patriots. And when it was reported he was being released, a return to New England reportedly was on the table.

Fast forward to Monday, when Van Noy dropped this tweet amid the Patriots’ flurry of moves.

👀👀👀 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 16, 2021

Of course, this could mean anything. But a quick glance of the comments section has a lot of folks thinking Patriots.

Who knows? Truthfully, it would not at all be surprising if Van Noy’s cryptic tweet was about a return to the linebacker-needy Patriots.

And there’s still a fit for Van Noy, even after the Patriots’ reported signing of Matt Judon. Not only does Van Noy already know the system, but the Patriots’ edge presence, specifically when it came to the pass rush, was lackluster in 2020 without Van Noy.

So, yes, a reunion does make all the sense in the world.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images