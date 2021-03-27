How Robert Williams Joined Elite Company In Celtics Win Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Safe to say Robert Williams made a good impression Friday night.

We might even be able to call it a first impression of sorts, as Friday marked the Boston Celtics’ first game without Daniel Theis. Williams has had a breakout year, and the win over the Milwaukee Bucks marked the third-year big man’s first opportunity to prove he should be Boston’s starting center.

His first half was particularly notable, as the 23-year-old had five assists and four blocks in the first 24 minutes alone. So rare is that, Celtics team reporter Taylor Snow tweeted Williams actually is one of three players in the last three seasons to have have five helpers and four blocks in one half alone.

The other two? Nikola Jokic (March 24, 2019) and Anthony Davis (Nov. 17, 2019).

Not bad!