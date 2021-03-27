How Robert Williams Joined Elite Company In Celtics Win Vs. Bucks

Safe to say Robert Williams made a good impression Friday night.
We might even be able to call it a first impression of sorts, as Friday marked the Boston Celtics’ first game without Daniel Theis. Williams has had a breakout year, and the win over the Milwaukee Bucks marked the third-year big man’s first opportunity to prove he should be Boston’s starting center.
His first half was particularly notable, as the 23-year-old had five assists and four blocks in the first 24 minutes alone. So rare is that, Celtics team reporter Taylor Snow tweeted Williams actually is one of three players in the last three seasons to have have five helpers and four blocks in one half alone.
The other two? Nikola Jokic (March 24, 2019) and Anthony Davis (Nov. 17, 2019).
Not bad!
Now, we’re of course not saying Williams is that caliber of player, but it does show that he can do things in a class with some of the game’s top big men.
Williams ended up finishing his night with seven points, nine rebounds, six assists five blocks and two steals in 27 minutes.
The Celtics might welcome back Tristan Thompson as soon as next week, but suffice to say Williams is already making the most of his opportunity to be the top dog in the frontcourt.