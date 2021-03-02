James Harden Stands Alone As Only NBA Player To Accomplish This Feat

NESN Logo Sign In

If you hadn’t already noticed, James Harden is having one heck of a season.

And the Brooklyn Nets star made some more history Monday night.

Harden put up 30 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists without committing a single turnover in the Nets’ big 124-113 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

He is the first player in NBA history to record 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 15-plus assists and zero turnovers since individual turnovers first were tracked in the 1977-78 season, according to Elias Sports.

This isn’t the first time Harden has made history since joining the Nets in mid-January, either.

The 31-year-old already made a splash in his first 20 days with the Nets. On top of being the only NBA player to record a triple-double in his debut with Brooklyn, Harden also made franchise history as the first player to average 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in his first 20 games with the team.

At this pace, he has plenty more history to make.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images