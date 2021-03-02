NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown may be going to the NBA All-Star Game but he won’t be participating in the dunk contest.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Boston Celtics guard turned down the invite. Miles Bridges and Anthony Edwards also declined to participate.

Had Brown decided to participate in the event, which will take place during halftime of the All-Star Game, he would have been the first member of the Celtics since 2007 when Gerald Green entered and won the competition.

The 24-year-old has put together a strong season thus far for the C’s, but has battled some knee soreness of late. It’s unclear if that will impact his status for the event.

