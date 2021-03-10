Jayson Tatum Playfully Ribs Paul Pierce After Hall Of Fame Announcement

NESN Logo Sign In

Paul Pierce now is one step closer to becoming a Hall of Fame basketball player.

But is The Truth a Hall of Fame-level basketball analyst? That’s a different story, so says Jayson Tatum.

Pierce on Tuesday was named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2021 class. The Ballislife official Twitter account shared a highlight reel of some of Pierce’s most memorable moments shortly after the announcement was made, and the tweet elicited a humorous response from Tatum.

“Truth say some questionable 💩 sometimes but he was for sure cold lol HOF!” Tatum tweeted Tuesday.

Pierce was not the only Celtics legend recognized Tuesday. Bill Russell, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1975, was named a 2021 finalist for his coaching efforts.

We’ll find out May 16 if Pierce and Russell will be inducted into the Hall in September.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images