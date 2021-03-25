Jeff Teague Reportedly Part Of Final Celtics-Evan Fournier Trade Package

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jeff Teague era — or whatever you want to call it — is over in Boston.

The veteran guard was sent to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of the trade that landed Evan Fournier with the Celtics, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. Teague does not have to report to the Magic and instead will be waived, thus making him a free agent.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Teague’s tenure in Boston was disappointing.

Initially viewed as a savvy offseason signing for the Celtics, the 32-year-old often struggled, averaging 6.9 points over 34 games. Where his NBA career goes from here is anybody’s guess.

The Celtics wound up making a second trade Thursday afternoon. Center Daniel Theis reportedly was moved to the Chicago Bulls as part of a deal with the Washington Wizards that sent Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet to the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images