New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron has earned recognition far beyond head coach Bill Belichick.

Herron was among two Good Samaritans honored by the Tempe police department Wednesday after stepping in to stop a sexual assault at Kiwanis Park in Tempe, Ariz. The incident had occurred Saturday.

The 30-year-old suspect, Kevin Caballero, was seen pushing a 71-year-old victim to the ground and attempting to remove the woman’s pants, police said, as reported by NBC’s KPNX Channel 12 News. Herron and another man, Murry Rogers, intervened in the attack and detained the suspect until police arrived.

“If not for the swift actions of Mr. Justin Herron and Mr. Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could’ve been much worse,” Tempe police Detective Natalie Barela said during a press conference, per 12 News.

The Tempe Police Department presented Rogers and Herron, who is in Arizona for offseason training, with Outstanding Service Awards.

Herron spoke to reporters during the Wednesday’s press conference, too.

“At that moment, I was in shock,” the 6-foot-4, 300-pounds tackle said, per 12 News. “It was 11 a.m., middle of the day, in a very open field and the fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking. I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help. All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be.

“I’m a football player, I’m kind of big. I try not to be too aggressive with people knowing I could potentially hurt somebody,” Herron said. “I do have a loud voice. I yelled, told him to get off of her and then yanked him off and I told him to sit down and I told him to wait until the cops come.”

Herron, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, credited his parents for the reason he knew how to take swift action.

“My parents always talked to me about it, if there’s someone in need, make sure you can help them and be the best you can be,” Herron said. “I don’t want this to happen again, I don’t want to have to save someone else’s life again, but I’m glad I was able to save someone’s life on Saturday.”

Both Herron and Rogers were able to meet up with the 71-year-old victim again this week. Rogers, as referenced by 12 News, said the victim called both him and Herron “her angels.”

Herron played 12 games (six starts) during his rookie season.

