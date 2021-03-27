NBA Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge To Join Nets After Buyout From Spurs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets continue to add to their collection of talent, and have done so with LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge plans to join the Nets after being bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported it will be for a one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum.

Aldridge, 35, is a seven-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-NBA honoree. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 games this season in San Antonio, where he spent the last six seasons.

Aldridge’s points and minutes (25.9 per game) are the lowest since his rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers, who drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft. He’s averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds throughout his 14-year career.

Aldridge is now the second player (Blake Griffin) to join the Nets after being bought out. They will now complement the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, in addition to the rest of its deep roster.

The Nets, of course, had traded for Harden earlier this season from the Houston Rockets.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images