NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin Expected To Sign With Brooklyn Nets

The Nets reportedly are about to pick up another weapon.

Brooklyn is expected to bring Blake Griffin on board now that the six-time All-Star has cleared free agency waivers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Detroit Pistons agreed to a contract buyout with Griffin on Friday.

Some interested teams reportedly believe Griffin wants to pursue a championship alongside the Nets’ newly formed Big Three: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Griffin, 31, is amid his 12th NBA season. Injuries haven’t been his friend the last few years, but it sounds like at least one of his potential new teammates hinted at the move during his All-Star media availability.

“We haven’t made that move yet, we haven’t acquired anybody yet, so I can answer that later if it happens, but we all know how exciting Blake Griffin is and the player he is,” James Harden told reporters, via The New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield.

The Nets currently sit 1/2 game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference. And the addition of Griffin would make Brooklyn that much scarier.

