NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool has traveled far and wide to defend its turf against RB Leipzig.

The teams will face off Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary, at Puskas Arena in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Liverpool won the first leg 2-0 and will seek to stifle RB Leipzig’s resistance and book a place in the quarterfinals.

The game will take place in Hungary, instead of at Anfield, due to ongoing COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool-RB Leipzig in the United States:

When: Wednesday, March 10, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/414980-liverpool-s-20-european-hat-tricks" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>