NBA Considering Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics For Players, Staff

The NBA has been looking for ways to remain proactive in combatting COVID-19 as vaccines for the deadly virus become more readily available.

The league recently circulated a memo informing teams it is looking into working with national pharmacy chains to potentially hold vaccination clinics at team facilities for players, staff and members of their respective households, according to ESPN. The NBA also is looking to know just how many people want to be inoculated.

State eligibility requirements still would be in effect. The NBA maintains its “no jumping the line” stance, but does encourage those who are eligible to get the vaccine.

Initially, some players reportedly expressed hesitance about getting the vaccine. But according to an anonymous Western Conference head athletic trainer, things slowly seem to be shifting.

“The court of public opinion is tilting a little,” they said, per ESPN. “I think people that were maybe opposed are maybe willing to listen a little bit. I think some people who are on the fence are maybe leaning toward going ahead and getting it.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is confident the league can return to normal without a vaccine mandate. And hopefully, this report is a sign he’s on to something.

