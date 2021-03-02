NESN Logo Sign In

The state of Texas on Tuesday, along with Mississippi, lifted its COVID-19 restrictions completely effective March 10.

This includes getting rid of the mask mandate, though it doesn’t appear all Texans will be quick to abandon their facial coverings in public spaces.

Take Dez Bryant, for instance.

“I’m still wearing my mask!” the NFL free agent tweeted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announced that he would be opening the state “100%.”

Bryant, who spent most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, certainly won’t want to have another fiasco with the virus, or the NFL’s health and safety protocols, like he did that season.

In a game for the Baltimore Ravens against his former Dallas Cowboys team, the wide receiver was pulled from the field during warmups after testing positive for COVID-19. He was not happy about it, especially considering all of his ensuing tests were negative results.

The NFL stood by its reasoning for removing him from the game, and going forward it doesn’t look like Bryant wants to take any risks.

We’ll see where (or if) the unrestricted free agent ends up playing this season, and what the NFL’s protocols will look like in 2021.

For now, Bryant says he’ll continue masking up in Texas.

