NFL Rumors: Texans Have Not Discussed Deshaun Watson Trade Yet

The Texans’ mess just keeps getting messier.

Not only is Houston “committed” to making things work with Deshaun Watson, but the team also hasn’t had any internal or external discussions about moving the quarterback whatsoever, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Additionally, head coach David Culley soon will clarify comments he made Thursday suggesting Watson is the Texans’ signal-caller “as of right now,” per the report.

Watson has made it fairly clear he doesn’t want to remain with the team. He reportedly even told Culley this during a recent meeting.

But the Texans don’t appear ready to budge on their position. In fact, Culley suggested the team does not have a contingency plan should he sit out.

Teams reportedly have left voice messages for the Texans regarding a potential Watson trade, too. Yet Houston still doesn’t appear interested at the moment.

It doesn’t sound like Watson is changing his mind either, though. So, it sounds like we have a stalemate.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images