Aaron Jones Announces His Return To Packers; Report Of Four-Year Deal

Arguably the best running back set to hit the open market will not hit the open market after all.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones revealed he will be remaining with the franchise that drafted him with a post to social media captioned “Let’s run it back.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added some context reporting that Jones’ deal is for four years and $48 million. It includes a $13 million signing bonus, as well.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.

Jones, 26, is coming off his a Pro Bowl season in 2020 as he and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers helped the Packers to the NFC Championship Game.