Patriots Waive Three, Including Kicker Fifth-Round Pick Draft Bust

Patriots 2020 fifth-round pick kicker Justin Rohrwasser didn’t make it a full year in New England.

The Patriots waived Rohrwasser and linebackers Cassh Maluia, a 2020 sixth-round pick, and Michael Pinckney, a 2020 undrafted free agent, on Tuesday.

New England also officially re-signed kicker Nick Folk and signed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The Rohrwasser pick made headlines last April when it was discovered he had a tattoo of the Three Percenters logo. The Three Percenters are described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an antigovernment militia movement.

Rohrwasser later said he didn’t know the meaning of the tattoo when he got it and reportedly had it removed.

Rohrwasser spent the 2020 season on New England’s practice squad after being beat out by Folk in training camp. The Patriots also signed kicker Roberto Aguayo late in the 2020 season, giving New England three kickers for a brief time. Folk and Aguayo are expected to battle it out for the Patriots’ kicking job this summer in training camp and the preseason.

Pinckney, a Miami product, spent most of the 2020 season on the Patriots’ practice squad but was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Maluia, who was drafted out of Wyoming, played nine games with New England in 2020 primarily as a special-teams player. The Patriots added linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon and Raekwon McMillan in free agency last week, pushing Maluia and Pinckney off of the roster.

The Patriots have 77 players on their 90-man roster, giving them limited space in free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft and undrafted free agency.

