Peter Laviolette Doubles Down On Dumb Tom Wilson-Brandon Carlo Take

Peter Laviolette had about 18 hours to think about Tom Wilson’s hit on Brandon Carlo.

He’s learned nothing.

The Washington Capitals coach immediately after his Washington Capitals were undressed 5-1 by the Boston Bruins, took a pretty cavalier approach to addressing Wilson’s hit, which hospitalized Carlo. It was ugly, and did nothing but enable Wilson to continue to make predatory hits.

Regardless, the NHL disagrees, and is offering Wilson an in-person disciplinary hearing, which means it is considering suspending him for north of five games.

LAviolette was asked about the hit again Saturday afternoon, and, somehow, his answer was worse.