Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Deal Still Possible, When It Could Happen

All recently has been quite on the Russell Wilson trade front, but things could pick back up in the near future.

Multiple reports this offseason have indicated that Wilson wants to move on from the Seattle Seahawks, who reportedly also have been upset with their franchise quarterback. The Chicago Bears reportedly even made a very aggressive proposal that was turned down by the Seahawks.

That news, coupled with Wilson’s recent behavior, seemingly indicated that a trade no longer was in the cards. But that’s not at all the case, according to ESPN NFL insider Diana Russini.

“Around league circles right now the talk is that the door is still open for a trade to happen,” Russini said during Thursday’s “Get Up!” episode. “It just needs to be the right situation. And if this were to actually happen … it’s going to be closer to the draft. This is the prime time … and it always made sense, if they were going to make a deal, it was going to be closer to the draft — not before free agency.”

So, how will this story end? Your guess is as good as ours.