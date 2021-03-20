Red Sox Lineup Vs. Braves As Franchy Cordero Makes Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Saturday will mark the first look at a potential Boston Red Sox outfielder of the future.

After a stay on COVID-19 injured list delayed the start of his spring training, Franchy Cordero will be in the lineup Saturday afternoon as the Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves in Grapefruit League action.

Here is the Red Sox lineup Saturday.

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Franchy Cordero, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, SS

Martin Perez, LHP

Cordero was acquired in the trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. Should he be ready to go in time for Opening Day, he would be in the mix to crack the Opening Day lineup. Regardless, there’s potential for him to be an everyday outfielder, and he is expected to play in the field for the first time this spring Monday.

The 26-year-old has played all three outfield positions across his 95-game big league career, but his blistering speed could make him a good fit in Fenway Park’s spacious right field if Alex Verdugo becomes the full-time center fielder.

The Red Sox are loaded with options in the outfield that will allow them to be flexible. Cordero, Verdugo, Martinez, Hernández, Gonzalez and Hunter Renfroe all are capable of patrolling the outfield.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images